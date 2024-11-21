Avon Lake student-athletes plead to preserve their teams

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Student-athletes and families are worried about the future of their teams after a failed levy and bond issue in Avon Lake.

At a Board of Education meeting this week, Avon Lake City Schools discussed possible reductions the district may make. Cuts are likely after voters rejected a bond issue and levy on Nov. 5.

Avon Lake was seeking both an operating levy and bond issue to fund new schools, make facility repairs and maintain current buildings, staffing and programs.

In September, the district released a diagram of possible reductions that could be necessary if either or both measures failed.

Tuesday evening, community members weighed in on the scenarios. Among other options, the district is considering whether to eliminate athletic programs that rent off-campus facilities.

“It started to get a little bit more real and we got a little more concerned that we might not have a team in the future,” said Connor Renz, a senior and captain of the Avon Lake hockey team.

Junior Kooper Nilson added, “Next year’s our senior year, so that’s a really important year for us, our last year together.”

News 5 Avon Lake varsity hockey players (L-R) Nathan Leprevost, Brady Gibel, Kooper Nislon, Kollin Nilson and Connor Renz.

The team rents practice and game space at the Hamilton Ice Arena in Rocky River. Four other sports, including swimming, gymnastics, golf and bowling, also rely on outside facilities and could face elimination.

“If these sports aren’t going to be continued to be offered at the high school level, I’m afraid that there will be more kids that will leave the school system to play someplace else,” said Kirsten Gibel, the mother of a junior hockey player.

Fellow hockey parent Tara Nislon added, “We moved to Avon Lake so that our boys could play hockey at their high school with their friends.”

The parents pointed to the benefits their children have experienced from high school sports. Many have made friendships, learned discipline and time management skills and been incentivized to maintain good grades and behavior.

News 5 Parents (L-R) Tara Nilson, Kirsten Gibel and Beth Wallace.

The hockey families told News 5 they’d be willing to pay higher fees and leverage booster and fundraising money to bridge any financial gaps.

Avon Lake Superintendent Joelle Magyar was not available for an interview Wednesday, but she said the district already plans to raise all athletic fees. Once those new fees are determined, the feasibility of other options will be determined.

“We want to be part of that conversation,” said parent Beth Wallace. “We’re certain we can come up with a solution for everyone to achieve their goals.”

Cutting athletic programs is one of many proposals to trim the district’s expenses. The district has also been discussing whether to cut staffing, reduce elective course offerings, eliminate all-day kindergarten or close one of the elementary schools.

Magyar said the district plans to finalize those decisions by March 1.

Families said they hope the impact on students from any cuts is minimal. Student-athletes said they’re hoping to find ways to preserve their teams.

“If there’s any way that we could even have a chance as a team, that would be really important to us and mean a lot to us,” said Renz.