Bartlett Maritime awarded contract to train submarine repair employees

Last August, News 5 told you about a proposal to build two Navy submarine component repair centers in Lorain and Lordstown.
Bartlett Maritime Corporation has announced the first step in its proposal has been given the go-ahead. It could make way for more developments in the future.
Bartlett Maritime said a non-profit that supports U.S. Navy initiatives has awarded them an initial $3 million contract to start providing a rotational workforce of skilled laborers to support Navy shipbuilding and repair projects.
The proposal means people could be trained here, travel elsewhere to work for a few weeks and come back home.
It's the first part of their proposal to get the go-ahead. The other parts of the proposal include repair facilities in Northeast Ohio as well as an option to build a new public naval shipyard in Charleston, S.C.