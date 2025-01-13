Beloved basketball coach Mark 'Woody' Woodward dies at 67

A basketball coach who imparted wisdom and taught court skills to children over five decades at schools across Northeast Ohio has died. Mark "Coach Woody" Woodward of Royal Redeemer in North Royalton was 67.

From managing a baseball team in his teens to a career that has seen him make stops coaching basketball at Bethany Lutheran School in Parma, Parma Heights Christian Academy, and for more than a decade, coaching at Royal Redeemer Lutheran School, Woodward spread his love of the game here in Northeast Ohio.

Woodward has poured everything into coaching, a strictly voluntary job in which he invested his heart into the many teams he's coached over the years, and each player on the team has taken something from their beloved coach.

Woodward was the subject of a 2024 profile on News 5.

'Love we shared on a basketball court': Royal Redeemer rallies around coach battling cancer in final season

RELATED: Royal Redeemer rallies around coach battling cancer in final season

Born in Lakewood in 1957, Woodward's obituary called him a caring father and loving grandfather who "touched the lives of many through his unwavering faith and wisdom."

CLICK HERE for funeral details.

If you'd like to submit a memorial donation, CLICK HERE.