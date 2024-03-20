Canton City Council enacts moratorium on dollar stores Until 2025

CANTON, Ohio — Canton City Council has officially approved a moratorium on the construction of new Dollar Stores and similar discount retailers until 2025.

This decision follows deliberations initiated earlier this month, aiming to address concerns over the proliferation of such stores within the community.

The moratorium, set to extend until 2025, allows Canton city officials time to formulate comprehensive regulations pertaining to future dollar stores, Family Dollars, and Dollar Trees. Zoning or building permits for these establishments will be halted during this time.

Watch our report from earlier this month for more details on the moratorium:

No more dollar stores in Canton this year?

Mayor William Sherer emphasized the need for improved offerings in these stores, advocating for healthier food options and enhanced cleanliness standards.

"Our residents deserve better," he asserted during a prior interview.

However, not all council members shared this sentiment. Councilman Louis Giavasis expressed reservations, highlighting the potential repercussions of mandating stores to stock produce or other items outside their traditional business models.

"Forcing a company's business model to possibly sell something that their business model says doesn't sell in their stores, like produce, that's gonna drive up the cost of the goods," Giavasis cautioned.

Currently, Canton has approximately 20 discount stores within its city limits. A pivotal public hearing on the proposed regulations is scheduled for April 15 at Canton City Hall.