City Goods creative hangars to close by end of month

CLEVELAND — After two-and-a-half years as a stepping stone for small businesses, City Goods is ending its current structure.

The metal, modular “creative hangars” at the corner of West 28th Street and Church Avenue have been incubators for brands to experience brick-and-mortar retail without some of the associated costs.

“I don’t know if I would have been as courageous as I was to just jump in and open up, had it not been for the help of City Goods,” said Beth Keenan, the City Goods retail manager and co-owner of Funktiniland.

The shop features more than 30 Ohio artists. Keenan was among the first creators to join City Goods when it opened in 2022.

The concept allowed brands to pay rent while the operator was responsible for staffing, utilities and marketing costs.

“We were really excited about what we saw. Everybody we interacted with [and] the energy was just exactly where I felt at home,” said Laura Kalametz, the owner and artist of Serene Design, Co.

Many of the artists said they’ve built a tight-knit professional network within City Goods.

“Those connections aren’t going anywhere. We’re still going to support each other, just not all from one space, but from afar in each of our own spaces,” Keenan said.

The announcement about the venture’s end has still been bittersweet.

“I cried,” said Kalametz. “I was up refreshing my space and I found out on my way home.”

City Goods said its overhead costs have become unsustainable. Ohio City, Inc. will no longer operate the spaces, but the property owners plan to keep the hangars as creative spaces without the nonprofit operating structure.

Liz Painter, City Goods co-founder, told News 5 via email that Ohio City Inc. is helping connect brands to resources, and she expects the property owner to offer a warm handoff to some of the retailers and others.

“City Goods gave a glimpse of what was possible when we are in it together. The people were the heart behind the mission, and I believe the brands, team and community will continue to do big things within our city,” said Painter. “Most importantly, I call all of Cleveland to continue to shop and celebrate all things local.

Some brands, including Funktiniland, plan to relocate. Keenan said she has been able to leverage the skills and connections she’s built during her time at City Goods.

“It’s always sad to see something end. But I think if we can take the good that came out of the project and move forward with that [then] at least it’s not a waste by any means,” she said.

The last day for retailers at City Goods will be on Jan. 31. Gift cards can be used until then for any brand or The Lounge.