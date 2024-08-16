Class with highest number of female cadets graduates in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — One by one, they received their badges. Then, as one, they swore an oath.

“I will faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge and perform the duties of a police officer,” they swore, repeating the oath administered by Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

And with that promise, the city of Akron has 44 new police officers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve told you about this class at the Akron Police Academy. News 5’s Bob Jones visited them back in March because of the large number of women in the class, about twice as many as any previous group.

New Akron police academy class has the highest number of women ever

Of the 44 who graduated today, 13 are women. In March, Cadet Gwenn Phillips told News 5 it was “empowering as a woman” to be in this class.

We followed through with her after graduation.

“It’s something I always wanted to do, was always in my heart,” she said. “I stayed home at first and worked from home for quite a few years and then I decided to make a change when I could do what I wanted to do.”

The former business owner raised four children. Now that she finally feels free to follow her dreams, she’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I am looking forward to interacting with the community and trying to just, bring some positivity to policing and the way that police are viewed.”

Phillips and her classmates, like Morgan Muster, formed close bonds during the academy.

“I made some of my best friends in this academy,” Muster told News 5.

She also stayed at home for a while, the past seven years. She has a long line of police in her family. Now, she joins that legacy.

“I’m extremely excited,” Muster said. “I mean, obviously a little bit nervous, but I’m ready to do it.”

It won’t always be easy. Malik reminded the graduating class of the seriousness of their oath. Just yesterday, he told them, Akron police safely brought home a toddler who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen.

“This hard, difficult work will challenge you,” he told the class. “But I am more than confident in the work you’re going to do.”

Phillips and Muster say it’s work they’re ready and willing to do.

“We can absolutely do anything we put our mind to,” said Muster.

Phillips called it a blessing to be able to learn from the officers who have come before them.

“I feel overwhelming gratefulness,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”