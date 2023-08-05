CLE woman, nearly crushed by wall collapse, has advice, shares her story

CLEVELAND — Joan Crosby of Cleveland understands how fortunate she is to be able to tell her story after a huge wall of brick, concrete and steel from the vacant Empire Plow Company collapsed right in front of her car.

The July 20 incident on East 65 Street was captured on two Hyacinth neighborhood surveillance cameras during heavy storms and high winds that hit the building, which was under demolition by the Jim Wallace Company.

“I really didn’t know what was happening, I was driving down the street, and the next thing I know, there was debris all over my car," Crosby said. “This could have been worse than what it was; I mean, I feel blessed to be able to stand here today and be able to talk about it.”

Crosby showed News 5 a repair estimate of more than $2,800 for her 2013 Ford Escape after she said her vehicle was pelted by the falling debris. Crosby believes the City of Cleveland must do more to monitor and follow-up inspect ongoing demolitions at large industrial buildings, which can take several months to complete.

“My thought was, how did it happen? Where were the safeguards? I understand there was a storm, but there are other abandoned buildings that did not fall that day," Crosby said. “That was a traumatic day, and to avoid this happening to anyone else, they have to look closer during inspections.”

Hyacinth Neighborhood Block Club President Kathy McDonald is hoping Ward 5 Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr will follow through on efforts to get multiple city departments to examine how follow-up inspections and permits are issued for industrial building demolitions.

"Oh, I am happy that she really didn’t get hurt, I feel sorry for what happened to her, but she’s very, very lucky," McDonald said. “The City of Cleveland really needs to pay attention to these old industrial buildings and really do a good inspection on them.”

McDonald told News 5 that demolition and salvage company owner Jim Wallace has been extremely receptive to the neighborhood since the wall collapse, taking a series of additional safety measures. News 5 spoke with Wallace by telephone on August 4, and he quickly agreed to help Joan Crosby with her vehicle repair costs.

Wallace told News 5 he's currently following all safety protocols and said he believes the collapse was caused by high winds during July 20 thunderstorms.

Crosby is hoping no one else will ever have to face what she went through last month.

“By the grace of GOD and his mercy and his grace, that’s the only reason I'm here," Crosby said. "I knew I had guardian angels, but this definitely tells me they were there.”

News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story.