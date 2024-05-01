Cleveland Heights addresses concerns for businesses in Cedar-Lee District

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s some relief coming for local business owners in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee District, who had concerns due to the construction of the Marquee at Cedar Lee.

News 5's coverage on this story began a little more than two weeks ago, and now the city says they have started making some progress.

One of the changes they made is paving a walkway near the area’s mini park.

“I’m not one to stay silent, especially when my business is on the line,” said CLE Urban Winery owner, Destiny Burns.

A little more than two weeks ago, News 5 spoke with Burns after she expressed the need for improvements in the Cedar-Lee district due to the development of the Marquee at Cedar Lee, and how the building’s construction had been impacting her business.

“Our receipts have been down probably like 30% since the construction started,” said Burns.

Since we last spoke, Mayor Kahlil Seren says the city has taken action.

“We have replaced all of the lighting in the parking garage,” said Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren.

Seren says the city adjusted the lighting, so they’re now on a timer rather than being motion detected.

“That allows for a bit more feeling safe and security in the garage, which I know that the, the business owners were hoping to increase,” said Seren.

Other changes the city has made include making surface parking outside of the garage more accessible for those with mobility issues and making repairs to the stairs and ramp that lead from the parking garage through the area’s mini park.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible through all this construction for people to get to their favorite shops, to get to the Cedar Lee theater to watch a movie,” said Seren.

Burns says these upgrades have made a difference, and she hopes the city will place more signage around the neighborhood and add lighting for the newly paved walkway.

She also tells News 5’s Remi Murrey she’s in support of Seren’s recently submitted application for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“The merchants and I have been working been working with the city to get the DORA placed for quite some time. I am very encouraged,” said Seren.

The DORA application is now in city council’s hands, which Burns is hopeful will get approved.

“Thank you to the City of Cleveland Heights for hearing us, for working with us, and thank you to our customers for coming here to Cedar Lee. We need you,” said Burns.

Local businesses are planning to clean-up the area’s mini park Sunday at 10 a.m. and volunteers are welcome to join.