Cleveland Heights promises action for businesses impacted by construction along Cedar-Lee

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — In the heart of the Cedar Lee District, it rises the $60 million mixed-use development known as the Marquee at Cedar Lee. It brings together 200 luxury apartments and more than 8,500 square feet of commercial retail space. A combination that stands to serve as an anchor of future growth on what was an underutilized piece of land along Lee.

It's a project business owners know is key to their future success, but they have concerns about the present.

"Most of us especially down this part of the street have experienced a significant drop in business,” said Destiny Burns, owner of CLE Urban Winery. Business for her has been down about 30% since construction started nearly a year ago.

"The impact of the actual construction has been a little more than most of us anticipated,” she said.

The project took away surface parking that used to exist behind the Cedar Lee Theater and access to the existing garage Burns says can be confusing.

"The main problem is people are not accustomed to using the garage, using the parking garage, knowing where it is, knowing how to get to it especially if you're not from this neighborhood."

Burns took her concerns to Cleveland Heights City Council earlier this month, calling for more signage to improve way-finding for customers especially considering this project still has a ways to go.

"That would be very impactful to have some kind of semi-permanent solution because we're going to be dealing with this until next June it's not like it's going to be over this summer,” she told the council.

She said the council was receptive and has moved on some of her concerns related to lighting in the garage but would like to see more done related to signage and improving the walkway from the garage. She said business owners are grateful to the city for making the project a reality, they just want help in making their future and current success a reality.

"We love this neighborhood and we want it to be vibrant and we were very excited about this new development and we want these businesses to still be here when it opens."

In response Cleveland Heights Mayor told News 5 in a statement action would be taken to address the concerns.

“After reviewing the merchants’ additional concerns, we talked with the developer and general contractor about implementing short-term solutions—improving the pathway from the garage, adding signage, and fixing lighting issues. In the longer term, we’ll solve all of these issues by finishing the project,” said Mayor Kahlil Seren. “In anticipation of the project’s completion and the new visitors the Marquee will help attract to the area, on Monday, April 15, I will submit an application for City Council’s consideration to begin the process of designating the Cedar Lee Business District as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).”

Council President Tony Cuda told News 5, “I appreciate Ms. Burns elevating these issues and bringing them to the administration’s attention. I have every confidence they will be addressed.”

