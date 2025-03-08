Clevelanders share their concerns for Ukrainians they helped through a now-paused sponsorship program

Cleveland-area sponsors are sharing their questions and concerns about what happens next for the Ukrainians they helped legally bring into the United States to escape the war through a sponsorship program that’s now been paused.

News 5 reported Thursday how the White House disputed recent reports about plans to possibly revoke their legal status. The press secretary said no decision has been made at this time.

The sponsors and their sponsored newcomers said in the absence of answers lives concern and confusion.

“It brings me to my knees,” said Marianne Kartson, sponsor from Middleburgh Heights. “I say, ‘Lord you’re still in control and ultimately, please help.’”

Kartson is leaning on faith as the fate of the women she sponsored through Uniting for Ukraine, and thousands of others like them, is uncertain right now.

“They’ve enriched my life beyond,” said Kartson.

News 5 first met Marianne and her daughter, Krista, in December of 2023, along with the Ukrainian mother and daughter they sponsored, who are no longer comfortable talking on camera given current circumstances.

Kartson said the women are trying to stay as calm as they can and they’re taking every day as it comes.

Uniting for Ukraine was the Biden Administration's answer to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Europe created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. citizens, like Kartson and her daughter, signed up to privately fund the Ukrainians who came legally under temporary, 2-year humanitarian parole, which is not a pathway to citizenship.

They helped them file paperwork, get to appointments, and secure employment, housing, and schooling for children. They also tell me they became like family.

“All of the Ukrainian people I have met who have come here have hit the ground running,” said Eileen Wilson, executive director of the nonprofit, Yamanna, housed within True Freedom Ministries.

Wilson, who’s worked to help refugee and immigrant families in Northeast Ohio for decades, came alongside local sponsors to help with wrap-around services.

The women said this is deeply personal for a lot of people in Northeast Ohio.

Parma has the largest Ukrainian population in the state of Ohio, and Cleveland has thousands of sponsor applications.

The Trump Administration paused Uniting for Ukraine in late January.

On Thursday, the White House press secretary disputed recent reports about plans to possibly revoke their legal status. Saying that no decision has been made at this time.

Also on Thursday, in a wide-ranging interview, News 5 talked with Senator Bernie Moreno and one of the questions asked was about the recent reports. While Senator Moreno said he needed more information and didn’t speak to the program directly, he addressed immigration more broadly.

He said in part, “I think what President Trump is talking about here—and I agree with him whole-heartedly— is that we have to stop putting exceptions into our immigration system.”

Wilson said she believes it’s a humanitarian issue, not a political one.

“These are people that we welcomed in and when we welcomed them in we said, ‘We will have a place for you and a home for you, and yes it may be temporary but we will bring you in,’ and I think we need to consider that message before we consider slamming a door,” said Wilson.

Kartson said the mother and daughter they sponsored work full time in retail, and she is remaining hopeful and prayerful for the future.

“They’ve become so self-sufficient, independent, and they’re just very grateful for the opportunity to be here in safety and here living in peace,” said Kartson.

Again, the White House press secretary said Thursday that no decision has been made at this time.

In the meantime, sponsored newcomers are recommended to apply for alternative legal status, including asylum, if possible, according to the welcome.us.