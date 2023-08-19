Community meeting held in Garfield Heights to discuss proposed Cuyahoga County Jail

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — News 5 is committed to following through on stories that impact you and your communities.

That’s why we’re continuing our coverage on the proposed Cuyahoga County Jail in Garfield Heights, where dozens of people filled a room inside Garfield Heights Civic Center to give their opinion on an issue they all say is equally important to them.

“This is an issue that affects us all,” said Kareem Henton of the Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition

On Saturday, Henton and others presented their concerns before county and city leaders about Cuyahoga County’s proposal to build a jail campus, along with sheriff’s offices, parking and other auxiliary services.

Once purchased, the proposed $38.7 million site includes more than 72 acres of rolling fields and unused property between Granger Road, Transportation Boulevard and Interstate 480 in Garfield Heights.

“I think it’s not beneficial for us to have a jail here,” said Garfield Heights resident Robert Sklodowski.

The reason Sklodowski does not support the county’s plan is because he believes the jobs the county has promised to bring in will only be for select individuals and not inclusive of all people of Garfield Heights.

“Those jobs are only for people that are certain jobs: educated jobs or jobs for like healthcare facilities or sheriffs, but it’s not for regular Garfield residents,” Sklodowski said.

Supporters like Lawrence Lane tell News 5 they do not agree with Sklodowski because they do believe the proposed jail will help boost the city’s economy.

“It will bring a good foot traffic in this community. We’re business owners here. Do you realize what that could do? Plus, a lot of people don’t understand the taxes and the different supports that could bring as well,” said Garfield Heights resident Lawrence Lane.

Community members against the plan also brought up safety concerns since the site will be built near schools.

They also say fear their homes' property values will be negatively impacted.

“It’s going to go down,” Sklodowski said.

“I think it will help our school system. I think it will help our home value. I think we just operate out of fear,” Lane said.

This is the first community meeting that’s been held in Garfield Heights.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne says he looks forward to more conversations so if they are able to purchase this land—he said the site will be reflective of everyone in the community.

“Our hope is to do some long-term planning with the city of Garfield Heights so that this is a 50-to-100-year investment right here in the center of our county,” Ronayne said.

Ronayne said the next step is for their plan to go before the county council on Sept. 12 to hopefully get approval to purchase the land.