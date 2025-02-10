Construction on a new first-of-its-kind facility in Cuyahoga County set to start in the spring

CLEVELAND — A new Behavioral Health Crisis Receiving Center will take over a building on the campus of the old St. Vincent Charity campus. The ADAMHS Board, the Centers and Cuyahoga County are partnering to create a first-of-its-kind facility in Cuyahoga County.

Organizers said the CRC will provide accessible, short-term behavioral health care for people experiencing a mental health crisis or substance use disorder.

The facility is in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

Organizers said the CRC can help reduce the need for emergency department visits and jail bookings and divert individuals from psychiatric hospitalizations by providing a community-based, home-like alternative environment.

“We’re calling it our front door to our system," said Scott Osiecki, CEO of ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County.

The three-story building will offer services on each floor. On the first floor explained Eric Morse, President and CEO of The Centers, “We’ll have a 40-bed crisis receiving center that will be available to accept anyone in an addiction or mental health crisis.”

“The second floor will have another 32 beds available for kind of longer-term recovery,” said Morse.

The third floor will have outpatient care. “The one location is really great so you’re not sending people to different places or buildings,” said Brandy Carney, Chief Public Safety & Justice Officer Cuyahoga County.

“They will be greeted by a peer. A peer is someone who is living in recovery addiction or mental illness who have lived experience and are certified as well, “ said Osiecki

The project will be funded by public and non-profit partners. The Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services awarded a capital grant of $6.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the ADAMHS Board. In addition to the initial capital award, the ADAMHS Board is committing $2.5 million for startup costs. The Centers purchased the building. Cuyahoga County is currently finalizing its financial commitment from both a capital and operation perspective.