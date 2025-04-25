Dangers of this cybercrime explained at community event in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — It is now a crime in Ohio if a person is caught blackmailing another person into sending explicit images or threatening to release those explicit images in exchange for money.

“No kids should be hurt and that’s what these criminals are doing, so for them to get punished for it is a beautiful thing,” said Tim Woods, the father of James Woods who took his life after being a victim of sextortion.

Tamia and Timothy Woods said they’re taking it one day at a time after losing their son, James, more than two and a half years ago.

“We know that every time that we speak about this issue that we’re standing up for not only James but for every kid all over the world,” said Tamia Woods, James’ mother.

But the Woods' said sharing their son’s story with support from the FBI helps them keep going now that recent data shows sextortion cases have more than doubled since 2022.

“Even though James is not here in the physical, he still has a voice and he’s still standing up and helping kids like he would if he was still here,” said Tamia Woods.

During Thursday’s event at Brunswick Middle School Performing Arts Center, the Woods' explained how their lives have forever been changed after someone threatened to ruin their son’s life by telling him he needed to pay hundreds of dollars to prevent the release of a video he sent of himself to someone pretending to be a girl on Instagram, who sent him explicit photos too.

Within 20 hours, 17-year-old James Woods took his life on November 19, 2022.

“For 19.5 hours, he did not say not a word,” said Tamia Woods.

Since his death, News 5 has kept in touch with the Woods by telling you about their work in the community, where they exposed people to the dangers of sextortion and provided parental education on technology safety at an event in 2023.

Then last year in June, News 5 followed up with the family again to get their thoughts on Ohio lawmakers, who introduced and have now passed Braden’s law to make sextortion a crime in Ohio as of April 9.

Now the family said their work continues through their ‘Do It for James Foundation’ to promote healing and prevention, so other families won’t have to experience their pain.

“Make sure you’re someone that they can come to when there’s something going on in their lives, so that they’re not too afraid or scared to come to you with the big problems,” said Tim Woods.

The Woods' encourage the community to support their walk/run on July 19.