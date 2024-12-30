Doing more with less: Step Forward's Winter Crisis Program continues to meet the need despite federal cuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As temperatures continue to drop and energy costs surge, a community non-profit is working to help those in crisis.

Step Forward is once again rolling out its Winter Crisis Program.

This comes as the agency has experienced a decrease in federal funding.

Step Forward sees 43 percent decrease in federal funding and expects to help 10,000 less with energy assistance

The Northeast Ohio anti-poverty agency has helped countless families over the years, and they say the need is a constant.

However, they're forced to do more with less after losing out on pandemic-related relief funds.

The Winter Crisis Program aims to help low-income residents who are nearing disconnection, have already been disconnected OR have less than a 25% supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain utility service.

This is a one-time benefit offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Officials say this is one of their most in-demand services yearly, receiving upwards of 700 daily calls.

The agency is anticipating to be able to help 10,000 less people this season, as News 5 previously reported.

Since November—the agency has already processed more than 380 applications.

To qualify—officials stress you must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline.

For a family of five—the annual income must be at OR below $52,500.

Step Forward is encouraging residents to call ahead or sign up for services and not wait until the last minute.

"What we always say is that heat is not a luxury, or at least it shouldn't be. This is about people's comfort, and in many cases, this is about their safety. A lot of families in Cuyahoga County have never needed help before, but since the pandemic, we've seen a lot of new families coming to us and needing to ask for that help for the very first time because they're facing financial situations like, do I put food on the table or do I pay my utilities," Angela Graves, Vice President of Communications and Outreach at Step Forward, said.

You must pre-book your appointment. Walk-ins are not welcome.

To schedule your appointment and see if you qualify for assistance, call 216-480-HEAP or click here.

Step Forward's offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program is available now through March 31.