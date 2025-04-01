Don't call it a comeback!? Arthur Treacher's opens new location in same old Cleveland Hts restaurant

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A nostalgic blast from the past is expanding in Northeast Ohio.

The beloved Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips restaurant is making a triumphant return and opening its latest location in Cleveland Heights along Cedar Road on Tuesday—just in time for you to get your fish fry fix during the Lenten season.

The last remaining Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips bounces back during Lent

It's a homecoming of sorts—as the restaurant called the same location home more than 30 years ago before it shut down.

"I think it's an exciting example of everything that's old is new again sometimes," Brian Anderson, Assistant Director for Economic Development with Cleveland Heights, said.

The restaurant is right across from Cleveland Heights High School and steps away from the Cedar Lee Meadowbrook development.

A fire destroyed the upcoming apartments and development back in January.

The fire and road closure delayed the opening of Arthur Treacher's, but it's now ready for customers ahead of a 10:30 a.m. opening.

"We're here now. We're ready to go. Full interior renovation, all new equipment. New hoods, you name it. We didn't spare any expense on the inside of this building. It looks great and can't wait for you guys to see it," Oliver Savander, Operations Director Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips, said.

This is now the third Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips in the Northeast Ohio region.

For so many Cleveland natives, the restaurant holds an iconic place in their hearts. It's a clear ode to childhood memories.

"You know, we have the same recipe, same fish, same shrimp, same batter. So, if you remember what we were before, you should expect exactly what you remember as a kid or last time you came," Savander said.

All of the fan-favorite mouth-watering menu items are back.

Fried fish, chips, butterfly shrimp, popcorn shrimp and hush puppies are all on the menu.

At the height of the restaurant's success-there were more than 800 locations across the country.

Back in 2022, News 5 highlighted the last remaining location in Cuyahoga Falls.

Fast forward to 2025, there are now three in the area: with a location reopening in Garfield Heights in 2023, Cuyahoga Falls is still successfully operating and now the newest location in Cleveland Heights.

The Cleveland Heights location is reopening in the exact same building it operated in from the 1970s to the 1990s.

"Not to mention the building, it was an old Arthur Treacher's 35 years ago when the door shut. And so we knew it was perfectly sized for us, so we just had to come in, renovate it and get it, bring it back," Savander said.

The Cleveland Heights Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips is carry-out only.

They will adjust hours as business begins.

They are actively hiring here.

Savander says they’re also looking at potentially opening a fourth location in the future.