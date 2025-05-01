DORA DRAMA: Downtown Kent bars and restaurants fight to keep Franklin Avenue closed to vehicle traffic

KENT, Ohio — For the last several years, News 5 has been telling you about a street in downtown Kent shutting down for the summer season to give people a place to grab carry-out and enjoy dinner and drinks outdoors.

But now the city is proposing to keep Franklin Avenue open year-round, leaving some business owners frustrated and concerned about their bottom line.

The proposal has businesses divided.

It boils down to some businesses getting a boost from the foot traffic and block party vibe, and others claiming they are losing out on revenue altogether.

A portion of Franklin Avenue has been shut down during the summer months since the pandemic in May 2021.

The area closes off, and folks can walk around with their beverages and hang out at picnic tables.

It's part of the city's larger DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

But now the city has announced potential plans to keep the road open, pending a City Council vote.

Jeff Crowe, Manager of Venice Cafe and Owner of Erie Street Kitchen, celebrates the opening of the DORA every year.

"The city upped the ante by putting some barricades out and some picnic tables, so we had a little mini city out here every Friday and Saturday night. It's like a little circus of families, not a lot of student traffic per se, but families, townies, visitors. We got class reunions that use it," Crowe said.

He, alongside places on Franklin, like Dominick's Bar, Ray's Place and Taco Tonto's, says the run-off from the DORA has provided a great surge in business from folks checking out the area.

But now Crowe is admittedly concerned.

"They want to scatter the business, the tables. And give some folks uptown who are complaining about a lack of sales in the summer. Their sales drop the week that this thing opens up. You know what also happens the week that this thing opens up? Forty thousands students go home and faculty and staff," Crowe said.

He says he and his staff got last-minute word that the city wants to keep the road open all year long.

Crowe says his business and others have greatly benefited from that traffic and take-out food.

"There's a minority of folks that don't want to go one block around," Crowe said.

The City of Kent took to Facebook and released the following statement about the matter:

News 5 promises to follow through and track the outcome of the May 7 Council Committee meeting, where the status of Franklin Avenue is set to be further discussed.