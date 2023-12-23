East Cleveland crosswalks activated, residents still have Euclid Ave. safety concerns

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some East Cleveland residents and business owners are relieved two important crosswalks on Euclid Avenue are now operating, but they're still alarmed that speed limit signs along a two-mile stretch of the state route have not been restored.

Brutell Dandridge, who lost his sister, 36-year-old Terra Nolden, after she was hit by a driver while trying to cross Euclid Avenue in 2019, said he's pleased the crosswalks have been activated but said many more Euclid Avenue safety improvements are needed.

“You have multiple schools in this little stretch, a high school, an elementary school and these children have to play chicken to cross the street to get home," Dandridge said. “It's safe for people in suburban neighborhoods to travel and cross the street, do it in the poor neighborhoods as well, where my sister was hit was right by the school."

Al Porter, President of Black on Black Crime Inc., was also pleased the crosswalks near the East Cleveland public library were finally activated but agreed speeding is still a major safety issue on Euclid Avenue.

“The library already has a lot of activities going on for youth and young people, but how can they cross the street," Porter said. “With the way the vehicles are traveling at 45, 50 MPH, we ought to look at it not being a 35 MPH zone, maybe taking it down to 25 MPH is what is needed."

News 5 contacted East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard about the missing speed limit signs and traffic enforcement concerns, and he vowed to contact the city street department and the Mayor's office to get an update on when speed limit signs would be reinstalled.

Meanwhile, both Porter and the Ohio Department of Transportation thanked News 5 for helping to move FirstEnergy toward the final electrical hook-up on the crosswalk signs.

“FirstEnergy should have done this a while back, they would have done this in 30, 60 or 90 days in any other neighborhood," Porter said. “I just want to humbly thank News 5 because you came out early last week and within three days here these signs pop up and say we're ready."

News 5 will continue its follow-through on this developing story.