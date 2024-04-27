Fairview Park launches a five-city task force to address chronic storm water flooding issues

FAIRVIEW PARK — Judy Churchin has lived in Fairview Park since 1954, and now she and thousands of other residents in the region are hoping a new initiative will finally solve the chronic flooding that's plagued the city for decades.

Churchin told News 5 she's willing to remain optimistic about a new plan unveiled by Fairview Park Mayor Bill Schneider on April 26, called the Regional Sewer Solutions Task Force. It's a plan that is combining the resources of Fairview Park, Rocky River, Lakewood, Bay Village and North Olmsted in an effort to find millions in federal and state funding to facilitate badly needed stormwater management upgrades in the coming months and years.

Churchin, who has dealt with repeated basement flooding over the past 20 years, is hoping the task force will be able to show some tangible results yet this year.

“I’m just happy they’re starting to do something about it, that maybe we’ll have something in the future, and I’m hoping it’s the near future, not something that’s planned and then forgotten about for years," Churchin said. “People are trying to live in their own homes without having to worry every time it’s starts to rain hard.”

News 5 was on the scene in August 2024 when heavy rain and basement flooding victimized hundreds of homeowners, and we were there when residents shared their frustrations during a community meeting last fall.

Mayor Schneider told News 5 he understands why residents are so upset and frustrated because he's a Fairview Park native who grew up dealing with flooding issues. Schneider said both he and the task force will be turning to federal and state lawmakers for the funding help that is needed to make crucial infrastructure improvements.

“I know how they feel, I grew up in a flooding home and it’s very frustrating," Schneider said. "How are we living in our city, are we living with the constant fear of property destroyed, our property values decreased or are we actually going to fix the problem. We need to gain allies in Congress, in the Senate, across the state and throughout the county.”

Schneider told News 5 the Mayors who make up the task force will be meeting this May and he hopes to launch community listening sessions this summer where homeowners and residents can provide their input in the search for solutions.

Schneider is hoping Fairview Park homeowners will review the task force plan and take advantage of free inspections through the Home Flooding Visit Program.

News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story.