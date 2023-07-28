'Friends of Horseshoe Lake' file immediate appeal following dismissal of Horseshoe Lake Case

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Earlier this month, the group Friends of Horseshoe Lake (FOHSL) filed a lawsuit against Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights to prevent the destruction of the lake.

According to court documents, shortly after the lawsuit was filed, it was dismissed.

Friday, the group filed an appeal, they said in a news release.

The legal battle comes after years of discussions and plans for the future of the park, which was once a lake that brought a lifetime of memories for residents.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is working with the two cities to remove the lake's damaged dam and restore the brook to reestablish a floodplain in that area.

The FOHSL are looking for some compromise. The group represents the interests of residents in the area who want to see a beautiful blue body of water at the park once more.

The group filed a lawsuit against the two cities in hopes it would prevent the Sewer District from permanently destroying the lake, basing their lawsuit, in part, on the city's lack of maintenance of the lake, which is a violation of their lease agreement with the City of Cleveland.

“We believe Judge Russo’s decision was incorrect and look forward to being able to present the facts in our case,” said an attorney for the group, Anthony Coyne, in regard to the lawsuit being dismissed.

'Friends of Horseshoe Lake' file injunctions against Cleveland Hts, Shaker Hts