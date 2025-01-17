Going green: Kent State's online cannabis education program growing at rapid rate 1 year later

KENT, Ohio — Now that recreational marijuana sales are officially legal across the state, the industry continues to grow at a rapid pace.

In just five months, recreational marijuana sales in Ohio have surged to $242 million, according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

Statewide, there are more than 120 licensed recreational dispensaries.

Kent State University has taken notice.

University officials say there has been so much interest in the profession that they partnered with a cannabis educator—to prepare students who are looking to pursue a career in the field.

The certified partnership and program started a year ago.

Kent State University takes higher education to new heights offering new weed courses

In that short window, Kent State reports more than 200 students enrolled in the entirely online program.

More are signing up for this next leg of coursework, which starts soon.

Industry leaders anticipate dispensaries to be on a hiring spree—looking to fill jobs as the demand is a constant across Ohio.

As a Mother of six children and six grandchildren, 51-year-old Stephanie Barringer is always on the go.

But she admits her life was turned upside down after a car t-boned her and her daughter while they were on their way to a softball tournament a few years back.

"I spent a year and a half, years really, not being able to get on a softball field. I got dizzy when I bent over.

Things weren't right. My motor skills were not where they needed to be," Barringer said.

The damage was beyond measure, and the diagnosis was debilitating for the Portage County small business owner.

"I have a traumatic brain injury. And when it happened, the doctors wanted to force pain pills on me.

And that wasn't what was good for me. It wasn't working. And I had a wonderful therapist that suggested trying cannabis," Barringer said.

Medical marijuana would redefine Barringer's purpose, give her strength and inspire her to pursue a new career path in life.

She went back to school.

In December of 2023, she enrolled in Kent State University's entirely online Cannabis Certificate Program in partnership with Green Flower.

Green Flower is a leader in cannabis education, training and workforce development.

It started working with colleges and universities back in 2018.

Green Flower now has 60 partnerships with academic institutions across the country.

"These programs really genuinely help people learn the industry, develop the skills necessary to stand out in this industry and to have direction of what they want to do," Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, said.

Barringer completed three of their five online courses and got certified in Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, the Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine.

"It took a few weeks to get the rhythm going. But if you know me, you know I don't sit still anyways," Barringer said.

Eric Mansfield, Kent State University Assistant Vice President for Content Strategy & Communications, says rolling out this cannabis certification program and establishing a partnership was essential following the November 2023 election and ultimate legalization.

One hundred students are currently enrolled and working toward certification in the various classes.

More than 60 students have completed the program since its launch.

More than 200 students have enrolled since its official launch.

Many of those enrolled are working professionals looking to make career pivots later in life, according to officials.

Convenience is key.

"All of the courses are asynchronous, meaning you take them online at your own pace, and you set up or you enroll in those individual courses, and they're all online. So these are not traditional semester courses, they're not traditional students on a campus," Mansfield said.

Simon says the skills learned are invaluable for such a booming industry.

"So our students are getting jobs, our students are starting businesses, and our students are really playing leadership roles within this industry," Simon said.

Barringer says she's ready for the workforce and is seeking part-time employment.

She's hopeful to represent a company, its products and explain the true benefits she learned from the program.

"Cannabis is a recession proof field. It's not going anywhere. So now's the time, and it doesn't matter what you're looking for in this field," Barringer said.

Registration is extended through January 19 for the first cohort of the program.

A new cohort launches on a bimonthly basis, with the next set for early March.

Each program costs around $3,000, but Kent State and Green Flower offer promotional discounts.

Students can complete each course at their own pace within six months.

For more information and ways to sign up, click here.