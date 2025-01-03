HELP WANTED: Cleveland police to host expedited hiring fair this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police continue to grapple with ongoing staffing shortages, which have impacted the force over the years.

News 5 has covered the extensive efforts to recruit the next class of cadets.

Over the last year, the Cleveland Police Department rolled out two expedited hiring events, offering sign on bonuses and additional benefits to entice prospective candidates.

Cleveland police currently has 1,139 officers on the force, with a budgeted 1,350 officers for the entire department.

More than 80 recruits are currently enrolled in the two police academies, which graduate in April and in the fall.

This means Cleveland police is a little more than 84% staffed.

The department is now once again hosting a three-day-long expedited hiring event at city hall this weekend from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cleveland police say they’ve experienced such tremendous success with the prior hiring events that they plan to host expedited hiring events three times a year until staffing is full.

They stress that the process is efficient and that the quality will not be watered down.

"This is the third one that we're doing. The prior two have been very successful. We've seen a significant increase in the number of candidates as well as the conditional offers and appointment letters, and our class sizes are increasing as a result of these," Commander Mark Maguth, Cleveland Police Bureau of Support Services, said.

CPD says they're hoping for at least 300 candidates to come to the multi-day event with a goal of sending out 150 conditional letters once all is said and done.

The entire expedited hiring event will take roughly four hours for each candidate.

According to Maguth, the original application and hiring process is shaved from 13 months to about five months.

Cleveland police confirms the prior September expedited hiring event brought in more than 240 candidates.

One hundred conditional officers were sent out, followed by 70 appointment letters.

This resulted in a police academy of roughly 50 future officers.

During this weekend's event, candidates will start at city hall submit their application and complete the national written test. Afterward, they will undergo a physical fitness assessment, including push-ups, sit-ups and a 1.5-mile run.

Your times and how you rank are based on age and gender groupings.

If all goes well—candidates will get a conditional employment offer.

"Candidates say this was very convenient. It was accessible for them to just come down one day and complete the multitude of steps," Maguth said.

If you plan on attending the expedited hiring event, make sure you bring your photo ID, dress comfortably and wear tennis shoes.

You must have a high school diploma or GED, have a clean record and be between 21-54 years old.

They’re accepting walk-ins, however, you’re encouraged to pre-register online or by calling 216-623-5233.

Salary starts at $62,600 with a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

It could climb to $84,000 after five years.

For more information and ways to register, click here.