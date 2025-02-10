HELP WANTED: Parma Schools hiring bus drivers, mechanics and special education assistants

PARMA, Ohio — The ongoing bus driver shortage is impacting districts across the country, including right here in Northeast Ohio.

The Parma City School District is the latest to roll out new incentives to entice prospective candidates.

The district is preparing to host a hiring fair on February 22 at Normandy High School.

District leaders say there is a critical need for bus drivers, but they're also looking to hire bus mechanics and special education assistants.

Leaders say the staffing shortages started occurring as the pandemic ended, continued as their workforce began to retire or opted for a career change.

Recruitment efforts are essential, according to district leaders.

"It's an aging workforce. Many of our drivers are very senior, and so we have to make sure that we are being proactive in terms of, you know, securing sort of a pipeline to maintain the numbers that we need to," Parma City School District Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek said.

The district is now offering sign-on bonuses and referral bonuses, as well as a full-time schedule after they complete their routes, to get more people on board.

Parma City School leaders say they need more school bus drivers.

They've even increased their sign-on bonus from $1,500 to $3,000.

The district is currently looking to hire up to 20 more drivers, either substitutes or daily drivers, to get the job done.

Right now, 73 drivers are on staff.

However, their goal is to maintain upwards of 80-82.

It's admittedly sometimes a challenge to complete their 200 routes, and Smialek says they've gotten creative.

Sometimes, they will double back or pull from within their resources to meet the need.

"We have mechanics that'll jump in and drive as well, which is very helpful for us. But again, that takes them away from their primary job, which is making sure that the buses are up and running," Smialek said.

The starting hourly rate for bus drivers is $25.09 —jumping from a previous $21.89.

The district is also looking to fill positions for special education assistants and bus mechanics.

More than 150 special education assistants are currently staffed, but they need 180.

The starting pay is $17.78 an hour.

"We're hopeful to continue to get folks that that really will invest in our children and realize that, you know, making a difference in the life of a kid is sometimes worth some difficult hours or maybe a little bit less pay. You know, there's a different payoff as well," Smialek said.

Mechanics are also in demand.

Currently, five are on staff, and the district is looking to hire two more.

The starting salary is around $47,000.

Important to note, the district is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for both areas of specialty.

In addition, Smialek says there are attendance incentives, health insurance, union memberships and other benefits.

"Listen—we need to take care of our people, and we need to retain this group for the next generation. We hope candidates see the possibilities here," Smialek said.

The Parma City School District is hosting a job fair/test drive a bus event on Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Normandy High School.

For more information and ways to apply for jobs, click here.

