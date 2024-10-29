Here's how you can help Superman fly up, up and AWAY in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The goal is for Superman to fly up, up and away at a plaza near the Huntington Convention Center.

But first, the developers have a big ask from the community.

“We do need more funds,” said Siegel and Shuster Society President Gary Kaplan. “We hope that Greater Clevelanders will support this project.”

The Siegel and Shuster Society needs the community’s help to raise $1.7 million to complete their proposed ‘Siegel and Shuster Tribute Plaza’ near the Huntington Convention Center.

“It’s coming to fruition. We just have a way to go still,” said Kaplan.

While Kaplan said the project is moving forward, he said there’s still more work that needs to be done to bring Superman home as early as March 2025.

“Two 11th graders at Glenville High School who came up with this fantastic idea, and they went to all kinds of publishers, and nobody would publish it because they thought nobody would be interested in reading about a Superhero. After five years of rejections, they never lost hope. They never gave up, and neither have we,” said Kaplan.

Earlier this year, News 5 told you about David Deming’s design in the proposed “Siegel and Shuster Tribute Plaza” right near the Huntington Convention Center.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new plaza in Cleveland!

RELATED: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new plaza in Cleveland!

“When the county got involved and came to us and said we’ve got a site. We can help you make this happen, that was very exciting,” said David Deming, the project’s sculptor.

The site will include a towering nine-foot superman cast in stainless steel, flying on a pedestal 18 feet in the air.

There will also be three onlooking bronze figures to represent Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Siegel’s wife, Joanne Siegel, who was the original model for Lois Lane.

Then, right behind the creators will be an empty phone booth that will hold Clark Kent's discarded clothing and glasses.

“It’ll have Clark Kent’s outfits thrown around in the inside just like he ripped it all off and he’s off and running,” said Deming.

If you hope to see Superman flying in Downtown Cleveland one day, click here.