Historic groundbreaking on Cleveland's West Side brings cultural center a step closer to reality

CLEVELAND — A historic groundbreaking of CentroVilla25 on Cleveland’s West Side marks the beginning of the transformation of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

“For over four decades, consistently, the Latino community has really wanted to put a stake in the ground and really have a neighborhood space that is dedicated to us,” said Jenice Contreras.

Contreras is the president of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development and has worked to make her dream of a cultural hub for the Clark-Fulton neighborhood a reality.

“I’m sure Clark and Fulton were great guys, but it says nothing about this neighborhood and the people that are in here. Centrovilla 25, La Villa Hispano, tells you you are in the most diverse and most active neighborhoods in the city.”

Hundreds gathered at a 35,000-square-foot warehouse off of West 25th that stretches to West 44th to celebrate the start of its transformation into Centrovilla 25.

“It will be the home to 20 micro-retailers, so we will have a full hall, everything Latino. We will have products and services, so small kiosk-style shops that you can go to; we will have a specialty grocery store; we will have a commercial kitchen. We will have an outdoor plaza for concerts and events. It will also be the home to three organizations that serve the neighborhood,” she said.

Ramon Negron said it's an investment in the people of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood that is long overdue.

“I’ve been here 30 years. We’ve never had support like this before,” he said. “It’s going to bring a center that does understand what we go through, what we need to make it to the community, and there’s a lot of businesses Spanish businesses that are coming up, and they’re looking for the help, someone who understands them and can guide them,” said Negron.

Contreras’ organization, along with other community partners, have spearheaded fundraising and investment for Centrovilla from Cuyahoga County leaders, Cleveland city leaders and private investors to raise the $12 million goal. Contreras said right now, they have raised about $11.5 million.

Kathryn M. Hall was one of the first to help raise money for the center.

“I’m part of the Power 100, and we have pledged to donate a certain amount of money for a certain number of years to fund this project,” she said. “ It’s important that we support each other’s communities, and the Latino community and the Black community have worked together.”

Construction should take about a year from the groundbreaking.