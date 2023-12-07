Interest in at-home marijuana growing surges as lawmakers debate policy for recreational weed

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thursday marks the beginning of legal recreational marijuana in Ohio. It became the 24th state to legalize weed after voters approved Issue 2 in November.

Lawmakers are working to tweak the policies surrounding the new law, including amending limits to the at-home growing rules. But a Cleveland garden store owner says the possible changes aren’t dissuading Ohioans who plan to grow their marijuana at home.

“Since the election, it’s picked up. I would say more than double,” said Victoria Jones of business at her Denison Ave. garden store.

In mid-October, the Grow Wizard owner told News 5 that business had picked up as soon as enough signatures were gathered to put Issue 2 on the ballot. Customers were interested in purchasing supplies and gathering information to grow their marijuana.

After Issue 2 passed with 57% of the vote in November, Jones said sales have doubled and foot traffic from curious consumers has quadrupled.

“They’re still interested, they want to know what they need to buy. There’s still those people coming in looking,” she said.

As written, Issue 2 allows adults over 21 to have up to six marijuana plants at home. Households with multiple adults are permitted to grow up to 12 plants.

Jones said many of the new customers at the Grow Wizard are older Ohioans who use medical marijuana and are looking for a more affordable, reliable source. Medical marijuana patients previously told News 5 they could spend up to several thousand dollars monthly on their cannabis prescriptions.

“Medical marijuana is too expensive,” she said. “Plus they want to know where their marijuana is coming from.”

Some have raised concerns about the number of marijuana plants permitted under Issue 2. The president of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police previously told News 5 that the volume of weed would be more than enough for individual consumption. He worried it could open new avenues for unlicensed people to sell the drug.

Governor Mike DeWine said he would prefer to eliminate the at-home growing option from Issue 2 completely. However, he supports a provision passed by the Ohio Senate Wednesday to cap the at-home limit to six plants total per household.

While lawmakers hammer out policy details, Jones anticipates business to pick up even more after December 7.

“I expect it to be very busy. I have people already coming from Akron, Sandusky, Pittsburgh,” she said.

Though it is legal to possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and up to 15 grams as of December 7, there are no authorized sellers yet.

The Division of Cannabis Control is set to begin processing applications for adult-use dispensaries in June. SB 86 would expedite the process.