'It's a love letter to the Cerino family': Via Roma opens in former Carrie Cerino's restaurant in N. Royalton

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The once beloved Carrie Cerino's Restaurant has entered a new era of operation.

The former North Royalton staple went out of business and shut down back in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.

A new local owner has since taken over and successfully transformed the space into a large-scale event center and Italian restaurant.

It has since taken on the name Via Roma.

The restaurant is offering authentic Italian cuisine and dishing out more than 100 new jobs.

The new owner is eager to make memories here and create a tradition for years to come.

"I pinch myself walking in here. I do. With pride," said Khadar Soussou, owner of Via Roma.

The moment he set eyes on the historic former Carrie Cerino's restaurant on Ridge Road, Northeast Ohio native and St. Edward High School graduate Khadar Soussso saw promise and a lasting future.

"We beam with pride on being the ones that can give it a new life and welcome those memories back in," Soussou said.

And so, Via Roma was born.

News 5 Cleveland Via Roma

"We are an Italian concept here. It is a full-blown Italian menu with Italian chef and homemade pastas," Soussou said.

As you walk through the main entrance and down the noticeably brighter, open and refreshed hallways and lobby, you're reminded of the rich Cerino family legacy—preserved in a glass case.

"When we were going through a lot of the things in the attic, we found original recipes, recipe cards and original menus. This family has played such a huge part in where we are today," Soussou said.

Many may not realize. The restaurant is actually the Cerino family home.

Soussou says they started the business with a bakery and continued adding on and eventually opened the restaurant here.

"This is the original siding of Carrie Cerino's House. We're standing on what used to be their front porch," Soussou said.

Sousso poured his blood, sweat and tears into modernizing the restaurant over the last year plus.

The upgrades cover the large, treasured dining room, which is strikingly similar to the prior, the Florence Room and the Grand Ballroom.

These spots are where countless families have celebrated weddings, baby showers, proms and family accomplishments over the years.

"Most importantly, was a giving it a bit of a facelift cosmetically. A lot of ceilings, a lot of new lighting to freshen it up a bit, but still preserving that character," Soussou said.

Then there's the main kitchen and pastry kitchen, where a team of pastry chefs led by Emma Scheer are cranking out desserts for Sousso's Via Roma, The Aviator near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Brook Park and the recently purchased Michaud's in Strongsville, which will take on the name Encore.

"This space is a pastry chef's dream. It's huge. I've got all the equipment. But I also have the support of ownership wants me to do what I'm best at," Scheer said.

Soussou says buying this space was the perfect complement for elevating his event space portfolio in Northeast Ohio.

News 5 Cleveland Via Roma

"Weddings book up fast. We want to create options for folks, we want to bring quality food. You can get that here," Soussou said.

As you enter the downstairs, there's a refreshed, overhauled, beaming bar and performance space--dubbed "The Grotto" with an aquatic theme.

"This was one a complete remodel. From ceilings to the flooring to the artwork to the lighting. Major," Soussou said.

Steps away is The Cantina for an intimate setting.

"Great for private dining and a little wine cellar. It's something different," Soussou said.

The restaurant and event space is bringing upwards of 130 new jobs to North Royalton.

It's something city leaders are applauding because it was in a state of limbo for years and switched multiple owners.

"It's another attraction piece. It's another thing where an individual's looking—where are we going to raise our family? This right here is the perfect compliment for event spaces and restaurants. We're thrilled," Paul Marnecheck, North Royalton City Council President said.

Originally, Marc Glassman of Marc's grocery stores bought the space.

Then, Soussou says another owner purchased it and was looking at making it an event space.

Soussou says he bought it from him, and he's so thrilled to have this opportunity.

Via Roma will be open seven days a week for dinner.

On weekends, it will offer an Italian brunch.

And in The Grotto, they plan to host live performances and comedians.

For more information on booking events, jobs and a full look at the menu, click here: https://viaromacle.com/.

