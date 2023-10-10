Kirtland Police chief makes good on promise of building community's trust with 'Book Nook' reveal

KITRLAND, Ohio — From a transactional approach to community policing, we’ve followed through on Chief Brian McCallister’s vision of building trusted relationships through children's books. Back in May, McCallister pleaded with the community to donate children's books in hopes of creating an in-house library to help lure more families into the police station in an effort to gain their trust. Now, the “Book Nook” is here.

“The people coming in to do day to day business – they walk into the door and stop and they’re like this is so nice.”

The “Book Nook” has thousands of children’s books sitting on its donated shelves, which is tucked into a corner, and is backlit by the police station’s windows. The toys, décor, rug, and two medium-sized bean bags that accompany the “Book Nook,” were also donated and carefully placed by the community, including Lake Catholic High School cheerleaders.



“Everybody is just kind of excited about the idea and the concept.,” said McCallister. “I want people to want to come here, and connect them to everything that we can – show them that we’re really putting our best foot forward to increase those relationships and to make this a comfortable place for them.”

The concept of the “Book Nook” is centered around creating a welcoming presence throughout the city, while fostering healthy and transparent connections with the youth.

“When the chief brought the idea to me, I said absolutely, run with it…It wasn’t really a concept I was necessarily familiar with, but boy have they done it,” said Mayor Kevin Potter.

Potter says previous throughout previous administrations policing was not very personal within enforcement encounters. Yet, over the past year, he has witnessed the city embrace the community policing style, which has brought new faces to City Hall to visit outside of business matters.

“We want everybody to know us, and we want everybody to know we’re here to help,” he said.

The Kirtland Police Department is hosting a “Book Nook” reveal party on Saturday, October 14 starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be food, music, and a live book reading by the chief.



To RSVP, click here.