Kungle Road Bridge back open after collapsing 4 years ago

Nearly half a decade after the Kungle Road Bridge collapsed in between New Franklin and Norton, road crews have finally repaired it, and it's back open for traffic.

The City of Norton announced the reopening in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, it took 5,000 tons of asphalt and $2.5 million to repair the gap residents had come to call "Kungle Canyon."

Mark Durdak New Franklin council members Jack Daniels and Kevin Powell stand at the bottom of a 12-foot crater on Kungle Road.

Ownership of the bridge was a debate that frustrated many nearby residents as the bridge lay between Norton and New Franklin. It was eventually determined to be under Norton's purview, as the city had annexed the area around 20 years ago, and plans were put in motion to fix it after it collapsed in 2019 during a bout of heavy rain.