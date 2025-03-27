Little girl whose in-hospital father-daughter dance touched so many gets new heart

An encouraging update about an Akron-area girl fighting a big health battle.

Ava Cooper, 10, has been in the hospital at Cleveland Clinic Children's for more than 200 days, waiting for a heart transplant.

In February, News 5 shared the sweet video of Ava and her father, Sean, celebrating their annual father-daughter dance at the hospital.

This father-daughter dance will make you smile and cry

Ava's mom, Jamie, and her medical team didn’t want Ava to miss out on the beloved tradition. So, they surprised the pair with the special dance inside a hospital room decked out with hearts, lights, and live music.

I reached out to the hospital, and a spokesperson confirmed that Ava received her new heart at Cleveland Clinic Children’s recently and that she is recovering well.

Back in February, when I spoke with the family about the heartwarming dance that made national headlines, Jamie talked about how grateful they were for every moment together and how hopeful they were for the future.

"I have so many ideas for what life looks like after we get a heart transplant and recover," she said. "We need nothing but for Ava to be OK and to receive the miracle of life.”

Sean told me how proud they were of Ava and how she is an inspiration to them and to others going through difficult times.

"Things aren’t always going to go as planned, but you can get through it," he said. "You just have to keep the faith. You have to hold on. You have to keep fighting.”

The family also shared how humbled and grateful they are for the gift of organ donation.