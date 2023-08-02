Local family who lost child to sextortion works to help others avoid the traps that caught their son

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Timothy and Tamia Woods live with the pain no parent should ever experience, the loss of their child.

Their 17-year-old son, James Woods, took his life on November 19, 2022.

He was a victim of sextortion.

Sextortion is when an adult pretends to be the age of the youth to get them to share explicit photos of themselves on camera, and then demands money.

If not paid, the perpetrator threatens to expose them on social media.

I had the opportunity to go to the Woods’ home to follow through on what they’re doing today, to stop this from happening to another child.

Pictures paint the walls of his room, capturing the moments of his life, his love of family and friends.

Now, all precious memories for his parents who live with the sad reality that sextortion brought to their lives.

A hurdle he could not overcome, as he ended his race with life too soon.

When I asked the Woods' how they were doing, they said they have their good days and bad days.

The biggest challenge?

“Not waking up and having someone here already downstairs as I’m going to work in the morning. That kind of sucks to me”, said Timothy Woods. Tamia Woods said she misses her son’s hugs.

The couple wishes their son was still with them, but they are passionate about doing the work to keep his memory alive.

They do speaking engagements for youth and adults, to educate them on what sextortion is and what to do if they become a victim of it.

The couple has received emails from parents all over the country who are grateful for the work they are doing.

The work will continue with their first annual walk/run day of fun for the Do It For James Foundation.

A day of games, food, fun, and mental health counselors will be there for people who need to talk to someone.

They’re also giving away over $10,000 in scholarships.

The Woods family says they’re doing this so that no one has to suffer like they are.

“We’re giving them the courage now. We’re not backing down”, said Tamia Woods.

If you would like to participate, click here.