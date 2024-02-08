Lorain apartment residents say damage not addressed 5 months after summer storms

LORAIN, Ohio — It’s been more than 5 months since heavy rains washed into homes, businesses and streets around Northeast Ohio. But some neighbors in one Lorain apartment complex say they’re still waiting for repairs after late August flooding.

News 5 connected with neighbors at the Oak Hills West apartments while checking back in on flood damage in Lorain County several weeks after summer storms. At that time, several shared videos of rainwater rushing into apartments. Some were being offered new apartments while property managers repaired flood-damaged units.

“Things are finally starting to get resolved, which is nice. We’re getting a newer apartment,” said one resident in early September.

Cathy Bogan said she and others have not been afforded the same courtesy, and more than five months after the flooding, they’re still waiting for repairs.

“I’m frustrated. I didn’t know what else to do, so that’s why I came to you,” she told us Thursday.

Bogan pointed out a bathroom light fixture that began flickering after the storms. She also said the plaster walls bubbled and crumbled when stormwater came through them in late August.

“All they did was vacuum the carpet and clean it, scrub it. That’s it,” she said of the apartment complex maintenance team when she reported the issue.

Bogan, who suffers from breathing issues associated with COPD, said she’s been unable to sleep in the dusty environment created by the damaged plaster.

Recently, more water damage spots and several cracks have appeared throughout the apartment.

“I want to report new things, but I keep getting told repeatedly - ‘When we get all caught up we’ll get to your apartment.’ That’s not going to fly,” she said.

Several other neighbors, who did not want to be on camera or have their names published, shared similar concerns. One provided photos of her apartment, where she said 5 inches of stormwater flooded in August. Management removed the carpet from the unit but did not replace it.

“When you walk on the floor, it squishes. When you walk into the bedrooms, you see mold coming up,” Bogan said of her neighbor’s apartment.

She also explained several other issues that pre-date the 2023 flooding that have similarly received little attention from property managers. Several months after moving into the apartment in late 2021, she first noticed bats living beneath the eaves above her patio door. She said she reported the problem numerous times.

“One was in here flying around. It literally was coming at me. I had a blanket that I grabbed to throw over me. And I tripped over that blanket, fell and ended up having to go to the emergency room,” she recalled.

Bogan said the on-site manager brought a pest control expert to examine the issue, and he offered advice about how to address the bat colony.

“Ain’t heard a thing since… and this was in October,” she said.

Given her maintenance concerns, Bogan said she was shocked to receive a letter notifying her of an upcoming 30% rent increase.

“Please be advised we find it necessary to effect an increase in the amount of rent you are now paying due to increased costs to operate the property and also bring you up to current rent being charged for the size of unit that you occupy,” she read from the letter.

News 5 attempted to contact property managers several times Thursday. An employee on-site directed us to call an off-site office. The person who answered the phone there told us the supervisor was not available, but they would take a message. We have not heard back by Thursday evening.

Crews were installing new windows, sliding doors and exterior stonework on the apartment complex Thursday. Bogan believes the apartment management is misplacing its priorities.

“We need work on the inside, quit beautifying the place on the outside,” she said. “I pay what I feel is good money for where I’m living. And if you’re not going to treat your tenants right and make those improvements, you don’t deserve to get this money.”

This week, Bogan organized several neighborhood meetings to find out the scope of the issues at the apartment complex. She said she’s also considering withholding her rent in escrow.