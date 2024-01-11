Lorain City Council to vote on proposed apartment building for formerly homeless

Even after clearing a major hurdle months earlier, a supportive housing project in Lorain is facing pushback from some city leaders and neighbors.

This week, CHN Housing Partners presented to the Lorain City Council the latest iteration of its permanent supportive housing project for individuals formerly experiencing homelessness. The 62-unit apartment complex, proposed to fill an unused lot on Broadway and 21st St in central Lorain, would provide stable housing, supportive services and a dozen units reserved for homeless veterans.

“You give them the key and the dignity of a home, and at the same time, you work with them with supportive services so they can reach their goals and become contributing members of the community,” Laura Boustani, the vice president of external affairs at CHN, told the council Tuesday evening.

The nonprofit developer and EDEN, Inc., the nonprofit corporation that will eventually own and operate the property, first began working with the city on the project in late December 2021.

It received approval from the Lorain Planning Commission in June 2023.

Around that time, News 5 toured a similar facility in Elyria operated by EDEN called Bridge Pointe Commons.

“They give you such an opportunity because where I was before in life was in a bad place,” resident Jeff Sweeney told News 5 in June.

Others shared their hesitation about the project. Some City Council members said they’ve received messages from constituents and businesses in the area about the potential safety risks.

The owners of Fligner’s Market, a family-owned grocery store that has been in operation for nearly 100 years, said they may consider relocating if residents at Broadway Commons create issues for business.

“If it disrupts our building - absolutely. And we employ 112 employees in the store,” said Kel Fligner to News 5 in June.

The owners declined to comment for this story Wednesday, but said they stand by their earlier statements.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, several council members voiced their concerns. Some said they’re not necessarily opposed to the project, but they believe it would be better suited in a different area of the city.

“I don’t support the site. Period,” said Councilman at Large Tony Dimacchia, who said he felt the process was not as transparent as it should be.

Member at large Joseph Koziura agreed, adding, “I’m opposed to it primarily because I’m tired of the city of Lorain taking care of all the problems in Lorain County.”

CHN was awarded a nearly $10 million affordable housing tax credit specifically tied to the Broadway site. It would forfeit the funds if it relocated.

“This site itself won the award based on the amenities around it,” Boustani explained.

She said the nonprofit worked closely with the Lorain Police Department to develop a memorandum of understanding to address safety concerns. The facility plans will now include a police substation on-site with officers staffed 28 hours weekly, all at the expense of CHN. The addition increased the costs of the project from $17 million to more than $20 million.

CHN said it has met all requirements and followed procedures correctly. If the measure does not pass, the developer said it may consider bringing the matter to the courts.

“This isn’t how we normally do business because we don’t normally have this kind of opposition to our projects anywhere else,” Boustani said. “We’d be very hard pressed not to examine our legal options in this if the vote goes down.”

Council members will vote on whether to approve the Broadway Commons project at the next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.