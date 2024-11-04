Medina seeks community input to make city's Public Square safer

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina is one step closer to improving public safety for pedestrians at the city’s Public Square for people like Gina Garapic, who said she almost saw a crash on Monday.

But before any changes can begin, it's asking for the community’s input.

“As we were sitting there, we saw two ladies crossing the street and the cars just coming at them and the signal’s blinking and people aren’t even stopping,” said Medina resident Gina Garapic.

In September, News 5 spoke with Medina City Council President John Coyne after council members passed legislation to seek grant money to make several improvements, including adding bump-outs to extend the curb and make pedestrian crossing shorter at each crossing in the square.

This comes after News 5 reported on several incidents of people getting hit by cars in Medina’s Public Square.

Among them is the most recent incident in March 2024 when body camera footage from Medina Police Department showed the moment when a car hit John McKay’s 9-year-old son as the boy made his way to school.

“Getting a phone call that my son had just gotten hit by a car was probably one of the hardest calls I’ve had,” McKay said in September 2024.

Since then, Medina police told News 5 in an email that there have been two incidents in which pedestrians have been struck around Medina Square.

Coyne said this motivated council members even more to seek safety funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation, which he said they received faster than he expected.

“You want to make sure that you provide the safest environment you can because the square is a busy square,” Coyne said.

Although the $1.8 million project isn’t expected to start until April 2026, City Engineer Patrick Patton said there’s already a rendering and plans on the city’s website to resurface Court Street from Lafayette Street in addition to making enhancements like sidewalk repairs, ADA facility upgrades and signal modifications for pedestrian buttons.

The bump-outs, which cost $500,000, are also included.

“I’m glad to hear that they’re doing something to try to improve the safety around the square,” said Garapic.

In a text message, McKay said he believes bump-outs can slow traffic down. Still, he said it doesn’t actually heighten their awareness, so he encourages drivers to focus on the road and pedestrians around them.

“We do know this isn't going solve the problem. I think it's going be a great enhancement and a benefit,” Patton said.

Click here to submit your feedback.