Mental health a topic of focus in North Olmsted following 3-year-old's stabbing death at Giant Eagle

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A community still in mourning is trying to move forward with the help of a new program in North Olmsted.

“We really trusted that this way kind of God’s timing. That we were put here in a unique position at this time, this place really to step in for something like this,” said North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church, Pastor Adam Falkenstein.

Just one month after being sworn into North Olmsted’s Chaplaincy Program, Pastor Adam Falkenstein says he and Pastor Richard Bennett received their first call for assistance.

“Don’t think we anticipated having to step in at a time like this or for it to be this soon,” said Falkenstein.

But Falkenstein says he and Bennett showed up to support and build relationships with those first responders dealing with the aftermath of Bionca Ellis allegedly stabbing Julian Wood to death at Giant Eagle earlier this month.

“It’s not that I’m the one that has all the answers, but I think presence speaks louder than words sometimes,” said North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church, Pastor Richard Bennett.

Since the tragedy at Giant Eagle, Falkenstein says they have felt called to do more.

“We started having conversations about mental health in the city and what resources that we can offer, realizing that we really don’t have an answer for that right now,” said Falkenstein.

Yet Falkenstein and Bennett say they hope to have a better understanding after gaining insight from other faith leaders and mental health professionals following Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’re glad to be able to come alongside and we’ve met some wonderful people, and we look forward to seeing what God might do through all of this,” said Bennett.

While this initiative is new, North Olmsted Public Safety Director Jennifer Scofield says she too is hopeful that with the chaplains volunteering their time four to six hours a week, dispatchers, police officers and fire and paramedics will feel a sense of relief knowing someone is listening.

“First responders see more tragic events, see more traumatic events over the course of their career, sometimes in the course of a day that most people see in their entire lives and so they hold it in,” said North Olmsted Public Safety Director Jennifer Scofield.

The next community forum has yet to be announced, but you are encouraged to contact North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church for more information.