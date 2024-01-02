Military veteran's Ohio City suit shop and speakeasy set to open this summer

OHIO CITY, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on stories that matter to you and your community.

We're returning to the site of a future suit shop and speak easy in Ohio City.

The military veteran-owned business has been under construction for months.

You've been asking about its status and when it will finally open.

Owner Zach Cooper confirms it is set to open this summer.

Cooper admits he has hit some snags in the plan along the way, but he says they have made serious progress.

He promises it will be worth the wait and will help support the troops once all is said and done.

"We wanna try to bring something new and fill a void. I don't think this neighborhood has—from a retail perspective," Cooper said.

The transformation is underway inside the former Bodnar Family Funeral Home on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.

"A new lease on life and I think it does add a little mystery, a little intrigue," Cooper said.

Since we first introduced you to the Avon Lake native last February, he and construction crews have gotten to work overhauling the inside—top to bottom—for a more open concept.

"We've had a lot of changes in the building. We've been able to really start tearing down walls, tearing down ceilings," Cooper said.

Walls and beams are coming down to make room for the retail and entertainment space.

It's what Cooper describes as the perfect place to come prep for a wedding with your groomsmen or buddies.

"You'll be able to look through the various clothing options—from business casual to casual to obvious suiting. The bar, the pool table, fitting area, a social lounge, golf simulator, a nice surprise," Cooper said.

Cooper says another major part of the project is preserving some of the old architecture and antique pieces. A lot of them are marked with tape that says "save".

That includes a flower mural steps away from the former sacred chapel, large stained glass windows and the winding staircase.

Speaking of—there's more space upstairs.

The sprawling 1200 square-foot spot is available to be rented out by a business that meshes with Zach's Sartorial.

"I'd love to find someone who has maybe a complimentary business, whether it be barbering or in digital media and photography for weddings," Cooper said.

Cooper and his wife plan to live in the back half—so they can focus on perfecting the business and having immediate access when needed.

In the meantime—as construction continues, Cooper has been hosting pop-up shows at Knez Homes open houses across town and introducing his own clothing line "Jack Wild" to keep the interest going.

"We've got some t-shirts, some sweatshirts, some socks rolling out," Cooper said.

Cooper says once they are up and running, they plan to work with other military veterans on resume building and job training.

Down the line, they will accept suit donations.

But hold off for now because they don't have space.

Cooper is also set to shoot a reality competition show called "The Blox".

It's a cross between Shark Tank and the Apprentice.

You can catch that shortly too on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, click here.