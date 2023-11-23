Miracle on Ice: Hockey player returns less than a year after collapsing on rink

News 5 is following through on one of our most inspirational stories of 2023.

Back in January, a 35-year-old Lakewood man collapsed on the ice rink in Shaker Heights during a pick-up hockey game.

Little did he know, three medical professionals were playing with him that day and sprang into action to save his life.

News 5 returned to Thornton Park earlier this month as he returned to the ice there too.

Brandon Miller is back on the ice where it almost all ended for him nearly one year ago.

“Very excited to get back out and to get back into normalcy,” said Miller.

Lacing up his skates that January day, Miller could’ve never imagined what awaited him in a pick-up hockey game he’d played many times before.

Miller collapsed. His heart stopped and his life was saved by the immediate action of three medical professionals who miraculously were playing that day, as well.

“Excited to see you man,” said a fellow hockey player a Miller prepared to take to the ice.

It is the reception he gets from a lot of people. Many of whom witnessed the frightening near-death experience that day, and say it’s wonderful to see him back and doing so well.

Like everyone else at the rink, News 5 is excited to see Miller back here too.

News 5’s Katie Ussin last talked with Miller a month after undergoing bypass surgery to fix an artery that was blocked and burst on the ice that day, causing his cardiac arrest.

Now, News 5 is following through after nearly a year of healing.

“Feeling great,” Miller said. “I had a little hang up with pericarditis that pushed back my April goal of getting back on the ice, but that’s okay.”

Miller’s laid-back attitude has served him well in his recovery. His calm disposition has been an asset as he and his wife navigated the peaks and valleys of recovering from a massive cardiac event at such a relatively young age.

“Keep good people around you,” he said and gestured toward Matt Urie, sitting next to him.

Urie is a Cleveland airport firefighter-paramedic, and one of the three humble heroes who tirelessly performed CPR on Miller and used an automated external defibrillator until medics arrived.

The duo have since become friends, and his message is simple.

“Make sure people know how to do CPR, know how to do chest compressions adequately, and know where AEDs are located,” said Urie. “You know, I catch myself walking through places and noticing where one’s at.”

The rink’s AED was critical in saving Miller’s life that day too. You will find the AED just off the ice in the lobby where it’s visible and easily accessible for all.

Urie joked that no one is taking it easy on Miller out on the ice now that he’s back.

“No way,” said Urie.

“Nope,” said Miller.

Miller wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Just being happy to be alive,” he said.

Miller has since celebrated his 36th birthday, fourth wedding anniversary, and says his goal is to focus on what matters most in life.

“Definitely, enjoying and trying to spend time with family and friends as much as I can, and have that be my focus,” said Miller.

Miller also encouraged people to know their family’s health history, listen to their bodies and get a second opinion. His heart issue was initially misdiagnosed as a muscle strain.

Urie says he uses Miller’s miracle on ice story when teaching CPR classes across Northeast Ohio to reinforce how cardiac arrest can happen at any time, anywhere.