Mother finds help in an unlikely place in search to find her son's killer

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Yvonne Nasca has only pictures and memories of her son, Vince.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Nasca.

For 19 years, she has prayed for the key to unlock the mystery that haunts her.

“Every day the first think I think of in the morning is Vince and the last thing I think of when I go to bed is Vince. I miss him,” Nasca said.

Her only son, 30-year-old Vincent Nasca, left his house on Kewanee Avenue in Cleveland to buy cigarettes in August 2005. He never came home. His body was found in a field at East 92nd Street and Holten Avenue a short time later.

“It changed me, totally. I’m not the same person that I was prior. I have a tough time ramping myself up to be happy about anything,” she said.

We first told you about Nasca’s search for answers in 2019. It appears she is no closer to finding answers.

But, now she has some help. Nasca and Rosemary Torok share a love of gardening. The two women met when Nasca was looking for someone to help with the garden. Little did she know she would also be getting help in tracking down her son’s killer. One day, in the garden, Nasca shared that her son had been killed.

“I’m a mom and that immediate got to me, I can not imagine,” said Torok.

Torok is also an attorney, and when Nasca expressed frustration over the investigation, Torok offered to help. She reestablished contact with Cleveland police. So far, she said, they had a meeting and a conference call.

“There is no cold case unit in the Cleveland Division of Police. So, they are working on murders that happened yesterday so they are stretched very thin,” said Torok.

Now, the two women are on a mission to find a killer.

“I don’t want to stop until we get a resolution,” Torok said. News 5 has reached out to Cleveland police for an update on this case, but we have not heard back.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463

Crime Stoppers Vincent Nasca