'My house shook.' Downed trees, power outages and property damage in New Philadelphia following storms

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Wednesday morning, people in Tuscarawas County are waking up to extreme damage and trying to clean-up. This comes after strong storms ripped through parts of the News 5 viewing area Tuesday afternoon—leaving thousands without power.

Powerful winds uprooted 50-foot-tall trees—and sent them toppling over onto roofs of homes along 1st Drive NE in New Philadelphia. The damage is extensive.

"I was sitting in my living room along with my mom and we heard this loud crash and then, you know, like a snap and then it just crashed and when I looked out, I saw that tree in the neighbor's house," Amy Beavers said.

Crews got to work—chain-sawing the limbs and working to clear the debris left behind.

It was a hazardous site—as homeowners watched from a distance.

"We heard the storm was coming but I did not know, you know, it's like I did not know how bad it actually was until I came out. My lawn chairs were all the way down the street," Beavers said.

It was a similar situation along N Broadway Street. Neighbors say they felt the winds whipping, their homes started shaking and within seconds, the sky turned black.

Another massive tree limb came crashing onto a home here. It broke through the windows, smashing glass everywhere.

Folks say that at the peak of the storm, it sounded like a train rolling through their neighborhood. Emergency officials are stressing this morning that if you see downed lines or downed power poles, do not approach or touch them. Call 911 or your power provider.

News 5 Good Morning Cleveland is LIVE this morning in New Philadelphia, tracking the damage and clean-up efforts.