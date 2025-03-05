Need a job? Huge hospitality and hotel hiring event happening Thursday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — For years, hotels and restaurants nationwide have been struggling to hire staff. However, the pandemic turned things upside down, according to industry insiders.

However, the new American Hotel and Lodging Association data shows things are improving.

Cleveland hotels see rise in occupancy rates since pandemic began

In June,76% of hotels in Ohio reported staffing shortages. Now, 65% are reporting staffing issues. According to the AHLA, only 9% say they are “severely understaffed. "

As the industry continues gaining momentum, hotels and restaurants are collaborating again. Another major hiring fair in Cleveland is scheduled for Thursday at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown from noon to 4 p.m.

This is the second annual hotel and hospitality hiring event.

Organizers say it is double the employers—with 30 set to be at the event so far.

They range from hotels to restaurants to entertainment venues.

More than 150 candidates are registered right now, and organizers want you to apply for jobs in the industry.

"Last year, we were able to fulfill approximately 50 positions from the fair," said Tammy LeBlanc, general manager of Hilton Cleveland.

LeBlanc is looking to replicate the success of last year's first-ever hospitality and hiring fair.

She's helping to organize the sequel fair and collaborating with hotels, restaurants, and event spaces to find the perfect candidates for the job.

"Now we've stabilized. And now we're looking to different positions from house keeping to front office," LeBlanc said.

It all comes as Joe Savarise, president and CEO of the Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association, says shortages are not as severe as they were two years ago.

In fact, according to Savarise, half of hotels say they have fewer or the same number of openings as last year.

"What's gotten much better is only 9% are saying that they're severely understaffed. Many of our hotels do have openings like lots of businesses do, but the openings aren't as critical," Savarise said.

The focus continues to find the best talent, strong skill sets, and applicants who want to take advantage of available opportunities.

According to Destination Cleveland, last year's hiring fair brought in:



16 employer participants (11 hotels and five partner vendors).

161 job seekers screened/interviewed day-of.

50+ job offers made day-of the event.

48 additional candidates were screened by 10 hotels for an interview at a later date.

Housekeeping, food and beverage, HR, engineering, guest services and front desk are still needed.

"Show us that you want to learn and that you're curious and you wanna deliver an exceptional experience to our guests—and you'll get the job," LeBlanc said.

News 5 highlighted Hilton Cleveland Downtown front desk associate Shaquille Hairston last year.

He just won team member of the quarter for his ongoing hard work.

"My life's mission on the earth is to help people, and this is a great way to do so," Hairston said.

Savarise says the event's timing is critical as employees are being laid off at the federal level and in other industries.

He stresses applicants can move up fast, work flexible hours and earn competitive wages.

"So I think that there is a great opportunity for anybody facing that sort of transition to say, 'Hey,' and also to think about where do they want to go with their life and their career path after experiencing that," Savarise said.

Free parking and childcare are available on-site for attendees of the event. CLICK HERE to preregister now and check out the full list of employers.