NEO sisters help revitalize overgrown Old Brooklyn Cemetery to 'sacred space,' garner national attention

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For nearly a year, News 5 has followed various concerns over Cleveland cemeteries left in a state of disarray.

Some Northeast Ohio residents were furious over the condition of Brookmere Cemetery.

Since our piece aired last August—that cemetery has gotten both local and now national attention.

Repair work is well underway.

Residents say they needed support and additional training.

They're finally getting both.

They said News 5's initial story helped them get results, and they feel more motivated than ever to bring positive change.

"We feel like we're making some ground here," Karen Parks said. "It's been a fun year, learning a lot."

Cleveland area sisters Linda Cameron and Karen Parks are still on a mission.

They're digging in their heels, becoming more dedicated than ever to revitalizing the sacred space.

They finally feel optimistic about the future.

"When we came in, it was overwhelming. We said wow, so we just took one section at a time," Cameron said.

Last year, several headstones were out of place, knocked off of their bases and broken.

"It's sacrilege. Bring it back to the way it should be," Parks previously told News 5.

At one point, they reported roughly 40% of the headstones were damaged.

"We thought, oh look at all the vandalism! But in reality, we have a lot of old trees here. A lot of the roots up here. A lot of this coming down," Cameron said.

The ladies formed a group of dedicated volunteers to assist in clean-up and repair efforts through social media and word of mouth.

At one point, they filled up 75 bags of yard waste during a volunteer cleanup session.

But they say it was the prior story on News 5 that sparked the necessary change and finally helped get the attention they longed for.

"Since then, I think your story moved things a long," Cameron said.

"You answered, you reached out, you put a voice to it," Parks said.

The ladies established critical relationships with community members as well as Old Brooklyn and City of Cleveland leaders to overhaul the space, landscape it and restore it to what it once was.

"John Novak couldn't be just a better, a better partner in all of this. He's the manager of city cemeteries," Cameron said.

A spokesperson with the City of Cleveland told News 5 in a statement--

"Significant efforts have been undertaken to address and improve the conditions at Brookmere Cemetery. After Manager Novak met with Councilman Harsh to discuss the damage largely caused by natural factors, a productive dialogue was established with Linda Cameron and Karen Parks, leading to a clear understanding of the maintenance schedule. By October 2023, a collaborative plan was set in motion to beautify the cemetery, involving regular meetings and coordinated efforts.

The initiative gained momentum with Brookmere being selected for the Ohio stop on the 48 State Tour, thanks to Linda Cameron's proposal in January 2024. Successful cleanup events were organized in March and April, followed by enhancements to the flag pole area and front entrance in preparation for Memorial Day. The launch of a new cemetery website [experience.arcgis.com] in May 2024 further enhanced visitor experience by making it easier to locate loved ones. The culmination of these efforts will be on the 48 State Tour event on August 5, 2024, bringing valuable expertise and reinforcing the commitment to preserving and beautifying Brookmere Cemetery."

"We're all working together, and we're gonna get this cemetery fixed up. It's great," Cameron said.

In addition, Cameron submitted a proposal and managed to get Brookmere selected as a stop on the 48 State Tour.

It's a free, hands-on workshop taught by Jonathan Appell.

Appell's company, Atlas Preservation, specializes in monument preservation and restoration, traveling across the country over the course of 82 days to help folks get cemeteries back in shape.

He's making a pit stop here in August.

Cameron says it's the opportunity of a lifetime.

"They show up with all the materials, and they show anybody who's interested how to properly clean the different types of stones that we're coming up on here," Cameron said.

The workshop and event are set for Monday, August 5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Brookmere Cemetery in Old Brooklyn.

Cameron found out about the group online and submitted pictures of all the damage.

She wrote a proposal that garnered their attention.

More than 300 cemeteries from around the country applied for just 48 spots.

Brookmere is the only cemetery in Ohio that has been selected.

