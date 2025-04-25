New video released in deadly Staples shooting, suspect tied to $250,000 drug package

CLEVELAND — Federal and local authorities are releasing new information and video of a deputy-involved shooting outside of a Cleveland Staples store that happened on April 16.

News 5 obtained body camera video from officers responding to the West 117th Street scene last week.

The edited body camera footage comes from responding officers.

Officials say this was all part of a larger drug investigation.

It ultimately led to two Medina County Sheriff Deputies shooting and killing the suspect, who they say was armed with a knife and approached them at the time of the incident.

Body camera footage shows Medina County Sheriff Deputies and Homeland Security Agents rushing to the scene.

It comes moments after deputies shot and killed 47-year-old Andre Martin during a drug sting.

The video does not show the events leading up to the incident OR the shooting that occurred at the Staples parking lot near the Cleveland/Lakewood border.

Two Medina County Sheriff Deputies are now on paid administrative leave, as a use-of-force investigation plays out.

The Department of Homeland Security released new details and photos.

A new photo shows $250,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl that they say is linked to Martin.

The Department of Homeland Security says Martin was listed as both the sender and recipient of the package containing the drugs.

Investigators say they watched Martin enter the Staples, retrieve a package ,and exit the Staples on West 117th Street last Wednesday.

Mother of man killed by Medina County deputies alleges he was shot 15 times

Deputies confronted him, and that's when they allege he pulled out a knife.

Cleveland police continue to investigate the use-of-force in this incident.

Homeland Security Investigations said they cannot comment any further.

News 5 will follow through on the latest developments.

