News 5 celebrates how 'We Follow Through' with community

For months News 5 has been sharing stories of how we follow through, and on Monday night we celebrated with the community at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

We Follow Through means a couple of things.

It’s a type of story.

A “We Follow Through” can be a major story that everyone covered and that we’re advancing again and again with new information and new interviews, offering a deeper report. It can also be a community story that one of our reporters hustled up on their own and is continuing to report with fresh information and perspectives.

It’s also a style of story.

Our reports now make it clear when we have been covering a particular story, and we say that will continue to do so. In TV news, you can get all kinds of new information and go on the air with it, but if you’re not properly contextualizing that information, the audience is left wanting. How we tell stories matters just as much as the stories we choose to tell.

It’s a philosophy.

Through our work, we are informing the public as best we can while also signaling to our viewers our willingness to go deep on every story we cover so that we’re the local news station you trust. We Follow Through means, well, we follow through, but it also means we’re the ones who will always give you more.