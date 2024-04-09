Northeast Ohio mom starts Death Doula School, training program following social media success

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting you and your community.

Back in January of 2023, we first introduced you to a Northeast Ohio mom who was embracing death and helping others cross over to the other side.

Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula'

As a "Death Doula," she helps bring comfort to patients and their loved ones.

She has since experienced such a surge in interest that she has started a "Death Doula School" to train others better.

Kacie Gikonyo says she feels she has a natural, God-given gift.

She is here to bring peace and comfort to our loved ones' final days and moments.

Her Death Doula School will help others embark on a journey she says is both life-altering and truly fulfilling.

"I help people who have received a terminal diagnosis at any age," Gikonyo said.

As a death doula, Gikonyo aims to be a beacon of light, acting as a support system to those before they pass away.

She checks their vitals, assists in mindful meditation, breath work and truly whatever the patient and their family needs.

"I help them to remove stress and chaos and organize their critical next steps in their end of life plan," Gikonyo said.

The Northeast Ohio native and mom of three says she is now ready to share her gift and further spread her mission of care through education.

"What I can do even better is just train death doulas from the get-go and give them all that training they need," Gikonyo said.

Gikonyo announced she is officially starting a certified Death Doula School following the success of her business "End of Life Coaching with Kacie" and "Death Doula Kacie."

It's something she has quietly been working on behind the scenes for the last year.

"The program is actually all online, and it's learn at your own pace. So, there are over 40 hours of education," Gikonyo said.

She showed News 5 the entirely online program and video introduction.

"When you enroll for Death Doula School you would log onto the platform, and this is what you would see," Gikonyo said.

The Death Doula School features 15 comprehensive modules.

Some of the learning modules include what is a death doula, self-care, hospice work and navigating advanced directives.

"Module 8 is about medical aid and dying and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking," Gikonyo said.

The curriculum is detailed and focuses on case studies, understanding patient and family needs and navigating the process.

"I start from scratch. You have to open a business and here are the things you have to do to open a business, here are the steps I take," Gikonyo said.

Working as a Registered Nurse for more than a decade, Gikonyo created the program in hopes of further connecting prospective students with industry leaders and assisting in the development of critical skills.

Her experience on the front lines during the pandemic opened her eyes.

"Didn't necessarily realize the need for how much support is needed out there until the pandemic, until I started realizing these people were dying these tragic deaths without help or support or guidance," Gikonyo said.

Her mission has further gained steam on TikTok and social media, where she shares her story and purpose --video after video.

She says building this community is essential.

"For me, that's incredible that I can help strangers through something so terrifying and scary," Gikonyo said.

Gikonyo is beginning the enrollment process for students right now.

She says it's not for the faint of heart, and it can be intense.

When she is with a patient and their family—she takes calls 24/7.

Those who complete the school will receive certification and assistance in finding clients.

For more information on the Death Doula School, click here.

