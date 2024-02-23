Northeast Ohio residents come together to pitch innovative ideas for education

More than 20 creative ideas took center stage Thursday night at the 10th annual Accelerate: Citizens Make Change competition.

The ideas came from all across Northeast Ohio to try and address a wide range of issues such as STEM training, mentorship, mental health and more.

Finalists in each category received $2,000 and the overall winner received $5,000.

Laura Balliett was the year's overall winner for her idea to break down barriers to learning by creating comic-like infographics

Organizers said they hope the funding brings her idea to greater heights.

"Once they present and the local winners win they get seed money and hopefully those ideas turn into small businesses, nonprofits, foundations or causes that make this community even better," said President of Citizens Ohio Jim Maltz.

Sara Kidner, a Cleveland principal who won the award in 2021, took home a special "technovation" award for her idea to offer micro-grants to students who fall short when just a few thousand dollars could mean the difference between a degree and a dropout.

Kidner will receive $3,500 toward her project.