Nuisance home in Slavic Village demolished after years of neighborhood concerns

CLEVELAND — News Five is committed to improving the communities you live in.

That’s why we made it our obligation to stay on top of this nuisance home in Slavic Village.

Back in March, News 5's Remi Murrey first brought to your attention how neighbors felt scared and on edge due to people illegally living inside.

After our initial story, the city moved forward and evicted those individuals.

Now there’s even greater relief being felt in this community.

“Oh my God, this has to be the happiest day back here. We’re so excited,” said Lynda Lewis.

It’s the end of an era for this home in Slavic Village.

“It was a lot of work, but it was worth it, and it can be done,” said Slavic Village resident, Lynda Lewis.

For years the home at 3585 Beyerle Road stood as a foundation within this neighborhood.

But those living nearby say it won’t be missed.

“It was an eyesore; it was a health issue. It just wasn’t a good thing,” said Lewis.

These neighbors who are members of the Forest City Block Club tell News 5 they’ve been fighting to restore peace in their community after they say this home brought on a long list of problems.

“I feel relieved,” said Slavic Village resident, Nancy Seitz.

While this is a small victory for this community, the neighbors say it’s one step towards addressing a larger problem.

“I think all council people, men and women, should be accountable for all these empty houses,” said Seitz.

Zachariah Germaniuk, who is Slavic Village’s director for Neighborhood Stabilization, tells News 5 he agrees with residents and calls for more affordable housing units in order to combat homelessness.

“The fact of the matter is, is that properties in an uninhabitable condition pose an immediate risk to health and safety, not only for the community but the folks who are actually taking shelter in them,” said Germaniuk.

In a statement, Cuyahoga County Land Bank President and General Counsel Gus Frangos says:

“We are grateful Channel 5 brought this to everybody’s attention. It is unfortunate that residents have to put up with bad property owners. But now that the city was successful in having the home vacated of the squatters, we are able to demolish this eyesore and bring some long-awaited relief to the neighbors. “

“They said it couldn’t be done and if you see behind me, it’s coming down,” said Lewis.