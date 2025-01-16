Nurse faces felony charge after elderly patient dies from hypothermia at Warrensville Heights nursing facility

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A nurse faces criminal charges after an elderly patient in her care went missing and ended up dead, according to a complaint filed in Bedford Municipal Court Thursday.

Amber Henderson is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanors, including tampering with records and gross patient neglect.

The Warrensville Heights police report said Henderson waited nine hours to report Alvera Meuti, 84, was missing from the Avenue at Warrensville Care & Rehabilitation Center.

After police were called, Meuti was found "cold to the touch" on the center's patio. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined she died from hypothermia.

According to the complaint, Henderson noticed Meuti was missing at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 23rd but did not tell staff until 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Elderly woman dies from hypothermia after being found outside Warrensville Heights nursing facility

Henderson's case was bound over the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, and her bond was set at $2500.

News 5 reached out to the facility to ask if Henderson is still an employee, but no one responded to our calls.