Ohio Senate passes tougher penalties for repeat domestic violence offenders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A proposal to strengthen penalties for repeat domestic violence offenders unanimously passed the Ohio Senate Wednesday night.

The legislation unanimously passed the Ohio House of Representatives last year.

House Bill 111 creates a presumption of prison time when an offender is convicted of third-degree felony domestic violence, which means the offender has at least two previous domestic violence convictions.

The bill also increases the sentencing range, so offenders will spend more time behind bars. The minimum sentence is currently nine months. The bill would increase the minimum sentence to 12 months.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has worked to support the legislation.

Lisa DeGeeter, Senior Director of Policy and Prevention, said putting repeat offenders in prison gives victims the "gift of time."

"If someone's incarcerated, that allows someone to get their property, out of perhaps a place they've lived together, and makes some different choices and make changes without fear the offender is going to come back and cause further harm," she said.

The legislation was created after a murder in Hocking County in 2019.

Natalie Nutter was shot and killed by her husband, Kevin, five years ago this week.

Ohio bill would increase penalty for serial domestic abusers after 2011 reforms softened them

Nutter's death inspired her co-worker, Nicole Schultz, to work with lawmakers to create HB 111.

She sent us the following statement about the bill's passage:

I am eternally grateful for the effort of our legislators to progress HB 111 over the finish line. When we pour our heart and soul into projects of this magnitude, with little indication of what the outcome might be, to be handed such an overwhelming victory is humbling. To our Fairfield County State Representatives for working with me the past two and a half years, to all 60 legislators who cosponsored the bill and each one who voted in unison to pass it, please know that advocacy groups across the state are celebrating today. This bill will undoubtedly save lives. Nicole Schultz

News 5 Investigators reached out to Governor DeWine's office Thursday afternoon to ask if the governor will sign the legislation into law.

Press Secretary Dan Tierney responded with the following statement:

"While we have not issued a formal comment on the bill, Governor DeWine is a longtime supporter of legislative protections against domestic violence, including during his terms as Governor, Attorney General, and United States Senator."