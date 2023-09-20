'Our goal was to create an experience': North Ridgeville holds ceremonial groundbreaking for veterans memorial

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Wednesday evening, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for the North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial.

The North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial Board, which is made up of volunteers, has spent the last few years putting plans into motion and fundraising to make the project possible.

“It's been a labor of love,” said Sara Markle, a board member and Air Force Veteran.

A green space on Bainbridge Road at State Route 83, near South Central Park, is being dedicated to local service members who put country over self.

Mark Steinbrunner, board president, appeared on the weekend edition of Good Morning Cleveland in July and spoke to News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney about the project and its progress.

At that time, he said, “We’ve been out in the community. We got a lot of support from our VFW Post. They’ve been instrumental for putting on fundraisers… getting money from the community and big sponsorships from corporations."

Wednesday afternoon, Markle shared why the new memorial is so important.

“We did not want it to be just another wall on the side of the road,” Markle said. “Our goal was to create an experience that you could go and sit and reflect about your time and service— a family member's time and service and kind of have that peace and tranquility.”

Grants and fundraising brought in more than $287,000 and continues. The city approved the use of the land and will be responsible for its maintenance. The North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial board plans to continue fundraising to support future maintenance needs. MBD Homes is the contractor.

The memorial will be tree-lined and feature a stone pillar fountain. A pathway leading to the tribute will tie in to an existing park pathway. Plans call for the fountain to have names of local veterans etched in. Conflict stones will surround the area, along with service flags. Engraved pavers holding the names of veterans will also be a part of the memorial. Pavers are for veterans no matter where they’re from and can be purchased BY CLICKING HERE.

Markle said the memorial will be a place to come and be still and reflect.

It’s a project that has personal meaning. Markle served in the Air Force for more than 20 years. She said she enlisted during peacetime and served in the Middle East right after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Her father, Joseph Nemec Jr., also served in the Air Force. Her sister is currently a major in the Air Force.

“So in our family, we've got over 50 years of military family experience, just three of us,” Markle said.

Her late grandfather, Joseph Nemec Sr., served in WWII. Markle said she learned after his passing that he spent nine months at a concentration camp in Poland translating for Holocaust survivors.

Markle has purchased several pavers and said she looks forward to visiting the finished memorial and knowing her relatives are honored.

North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said the memorial will be the most comprehensive tribute in the city. He applauded efforts by the North Ridgeville Veterans Memorial board, community members and sponsors.

He said it would be a great addition to the tribute to service members that’s long stood outside the Old Towne Hall.

“It used to be the location from where they left when they were going off to the various wars, but this is an opportunity to do something more comprehensive, and we needed a larger space,” Corcoran said.

The memorial plans to have QR codes placed around it connecting to information about various wars and conflicts and North Ridgeville’s connection to them with help from the North Ridgeville Historical Society.

The memorial plans to be open by Memorial Day 2024