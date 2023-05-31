Parma acquires grant to buy and demolish several flood-prone homes throughout the city

PARMA, Ohio — For years, homeowners in Parma have come to News 5 with their persistent flooding problems in the city.

The city of Parma has various projects going on throughout the area to address some of the problem areas; the latest is a $1.6 million FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant to buy and demolish homes situated in a flood zone.

Tony Vannello is the Director of Public Services for the city. He said city employees are constantly and consistently working to address flooding.

“It’s difficult to watch someone go through a difficult time because their home floods. It’s a life-long investment,” said Vannello. “We use a varying number of ways to try and solve flooding problems within the city.”

Parma is partnering with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, which is paying for 10% of the locally-required match in order to receive the grant money.

Parma engineers have identified 31 homes that are in the designated flood zone specified in the grant. Eight homeowners have agreed to opt into the program.

“They were all voluntary. This requires the homeowner’s participation throughout the entire process,” he said. “It doesn’t cost the resident anything. They have an opportunity to see if they can get money back for this property, and if they decide they don’t want to participate, right up until the 11th hour, they can back out of it.”

Vannello said the plan is to turn the demolished homes into green spaces that the NEORSD will manage.

The eight homeowners that are participating in the grant program live on W. Pleasant Valley Road, W. Sprague Road and Dawn Haven Drive.

Vannello hopes to have construction complete by 2024 and said they’re currently in the appraisal process.

“I think they’re all hopeful that they’re going to get what they need, and that’s to basically sell the house, get out from underneath the house that you can’t sell because it’s in a floodplain area, with a history of flooding and maybe find a new beginning somewhere else,” he said.

He added the city will re-apply for the grant in the fall with the hope that the remaining homeowners from the original 31 will participate.