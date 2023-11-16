Parma Heights overhauls Nathan Hale Park to reduce flooding, create recreational center piece

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Major relief is now on the way for Parma Heights residents. We told you back in April about the ongoing efforts to reduce flooding and overhaul Nathan Hale Park.

After months of renovations, the project is in the final stages. Crews have worked tirelessly on the Nathan Hale Park Storm Basin project for months.

The park has been overhauled, and neighbors say it's never looked better. However, you'll have to wait a little longer before taking full advantage of the space.

Sally and Bob Morris were in a state of awe on their daily walk with their dogs after getting a sneak peek of the nearly completed Nathan Hale Park Storm Basin Project.

"This is absolutely gorgeous," Sally Morris of Parma said.

It's a welcome change for the hundreds of nearby Parma Heights homeowners who have been dealing with consistent flooding and property damage for decades.

"It needed to be done. It's about time. I'm sure Parma Heights residents are ecstatic," Morris said.

The park has undergone a multimillion-dollar facelift—top to bottom.

Mike Holden

Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo spearheaded the project.

New plants, trees and rocks have been added. Water now rests in the middle of what was once a field.

But Mayor Gallo says it's more than just aesthetically pleasing.

"This is our tax dollars at work. Trying to help our residents with issues that they have—especially basement flooding," Gallo said.

News 5 was there in April when crews initially broke ground.

They've successfully removed the former baseball and soccer fields and old building.

They've since installed the massive catch basin, bridge and trail around it.

The basin can hold up to 11 million gallons of stormwater, diverting 250 acres of upstream drainage.

"Does this actually work? Is it effective in preventing flooding? During the last storm—the basin was working. So, it did take water and slowly released it back into the system. We did not experience as much basement flooding," Gallo said.

In addition to this project reducing flooding in the neighborhood, Gallo said another huge focus is making this a community recreation centerpiece.

A gazebo is being constructed near the front entrance; anyone is welcome to come check out the space.

There are even preliminary discussions of moving the summer concert series here.

Asked about her favorite part of the project, Gallo said, "The trail is great. It's multi-use."

Once completed in the spring, residents can walk, run or bike around the area.

Gallo said public safety is top of mind.

She worked hand-in-hand with Parma Heights Police and added surveillance and Flock cameras, as well as lights.

She says she's excited for the community to embrace the change and make new memories here for decades to come.

"Wanted it to have a park-like setting and to fit into the park, so it's not only a basin but a huge upgrade to our park here," Gallo said.

The goal is to have the project wrapped up and the park open for everyone to enjoy by the spring of 2024.

The project was funded through ARPA funds and funds from the Sewer District.

Parma Heights plans to install another basin off Maplewood by West 130th to reduce flooding.